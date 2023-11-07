Ashbourne Aztecs Hornets buzzing about this season after sponsorship boost

Ashbourne Aztecs Under 11’s football team, the Hornets, is buzzing about this season, having received a sponsorship boost which will see the players sporting a smart new strip.

Local company Longcliffe Quarries Ltd donated over £700 to cover the cost of the new kit for players to wear when playing away. This is a first for the Hornets team – they have never had a special strip for away games before.

Hornets team manager Ryan Evans said: “Players are really excited to have this new smart strip. It will make a real difference to the Hornets when we travel to other clubs to play away. We are grateful to Longcliffe for giving our Club this boost and look forward to turning some good results this season.”

Paul Boustead, Longcliffe Group Managing Director, added: “Local clubs like the Ashbourne Aztecs play an important role in the community, offering grassroots sports opportunities for boys and girls. We were pleased to be able to give the Hornets team a smart new look for away games. Hopefully the strip will bring them luck this season.”

Hornets in their new strip with manager Ryan Evans and Longcliffe's Jake Ramshaw and Matt Hollands

The Aztecs is a thriving junior football club in Ashbourne, affiliated to the Football Association, and with over 270 members playing from Under 6s to Under 16s.

The Club plays in the Derby City Football League; the Derby Junior League; the Burton Junior Football League and the Derbyshire Girls and Ladies League.