Ascentant Accountancy launch second office in Ripley, Derbyshire

This is the second office for Ascentant Accountancy, having launched in Derby seven years ago.

In addition to standard Accountancy services, a walk in advice surgery and business hub will be available in the mornings, where the business will also provide free hot desk facilities to freelancers or small businesses looking to work from the office and connect with other local small businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Networking events are planned for local SME’s, business support workshops, (covering finance, marketing and strategy), mentoring and the opportunity for local businesses to meet and connect.

Director, Kevin Drew - New Ripley Office

Director, Kevin Drew said “We have seen an increased demand for services in Ripley and the office allows us to branch out from the traditional Accountancy offering, becoming a community hub where we can connect, support and mentor other local businesses.

"We want to provide a welcoming and accessible space where we engage with businesses and help them on their journey, wherever they may be on it and really encourage enterprise and business growth in Ripley.

"Without reinventing the wheel, we want to rethink the Accountancy practice from the Client perspective and their needs have changed from needing statutory accounts and tax filings to advice and support, assistance tapping into grants and tenders, connecting with other businesses and networking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our business lounge provides an approachable and welcoming space for clients to drop into and access that without an appointment.”

Ascentant Accountancy, Ripley

Ascentant Accountancy was founded seven years ago, by Director Kevin Drew, in a caravan in his parents garden. It has gone from strength to strength organically with year on year growth in turnover and headcount, now employing 15 people and still recruiting.

Servicing local businesses from its Derby office, it provides Accountancy services and those further afield through its niche Outsourced Legal Cashiering offering to law firms across the country.

Ascentant Accountancy are pleased to announce the launch of its Ripley office, Derbyshire. This is the second office for Ascentant Accountancy, having launched in Derby seven years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to standard Accountancy services, a walk in advice surgery and business hub will be available in the mornings, where the business will also provide free hot desk facilities to freelancers or small businesses looking to work from the office and connect with other local small businesses.

Networking events are planned for local SME’s, business support workshops, (covering finance, marketing and strategy), mentoring and the opportunity for local businesses to meet and connect.

Director, Kevin Drew said “We have seen an increased demand for services in Ripley and the office allows us to branch out from the traditional Accountancy offering, becoming a community hub where we can connect, support and mentor other local businesses.

"We want to provide a welcoming and accessible space where we engage with businesses and help them on their journey, wherever they may be on it and really encourage enterprise and business growth in Ripley.