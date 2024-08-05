Ascentant Accountancy launch Community Hub in Ripley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ascentant Accountancy are pleased to announce that its Ripley office has moved to bigger premises, less than 12 months since launching.

The new Business Hub provides a range of free services including hot desking to freelancers and those working from home, who are able to grab a coffee, connect to the guest Wifi and network with others. There is a library of Business books available for those wanting to learn how to set up their own business, learn digital marketing or scale up their business.

The Small Business Showcase allows crafters and makers to display their creations in the shop window and gain visibility and exposure for their handmade goods.

Ascentant Accountancy, Ripley Business Hub

There are also workshops and training available covering topics such as Xero basics, how to start a business and how to access grants and funding for Business growth.

Director, Kevin Drew, said “Since opening our Ripley office, we have tapped into a need for Accountancy services to be delivered differently in the local area.

"We pride ourselves on being responsive, affordable, not talking jargon and supporting the local community. We sponsor Butterley United Cricket Club, Ripley Town Under 15 Girls Football Club and the wildlife Garden at Shipley Park.

Our Community hub provides drop in advice sessions, training and events.

Ascentant Accountancy, Business Lounge, Ripley

Local Business owners have been really receptive to our modern approach to providing Accountancy services and are responsible for the growth that allows us to invest more locally.”

If you are interested in finding out more about our services and how we can help your business, get in touch on 01773 424009 or [email protected].