Army veteran comes on board rail firm MTMS as its latest senior engineer

Dave working on an MTMS rail depot

An army veteran is helping keep the wheels turning at Derbyshire rail firm MTMS after joining the company as a senior engineer.

Dave Greenaway, who served in the Armed Forces straight after leaving school as a teenager, has started his new role at MTMS, working in train depots up and down the UK.

Dave’s role involves conducting Planned Preventative Maintenance on depots where much of the country’s rolling train stock is serviced. Part of MTMS’s continued growth as it continues to take on new staff, he conducts a comprehensive maintenance programme keeping MTMS’s depot and associated systems including controlled emission toilets (CET) and carriage wash machines operating smoothly.

“I’m really enjoying working at MTMS,” said Dave. “I enjoy being out and about and meeting people and the fact no two jobs are the same. The team are all very warm and welcoming too, and it feels good to be helping service the UK’s rail network.”

Dave in uniform (second from left) while volunteering with The Armed Forces Veterans in Huddersfield

Dave came to MTMS after a career in mechanical and electrical engineering within the food industry.

He started his career in The Army, leaving school at 16 to join The Royal Fusiliers.

His years of active service took him to Berlin where he patrolled Spandau Prison which guarded Rudolf Hess; to The Falklands in the 1980s where he was part of the mission to bring home British troops after the conflict, and also to Kenya where he took part in jungle warfare exercises and met the Maasai people.

On leaving the army he took himself off to night school to achieve his qualifications in engineering but said along with many others he found it hard to re-adjust to civilian life.

Dave said he was delighted to be working for MTMS which has shown huge commitment to supporting ex-service personnel. The company has signed the Armed Forces Covenant and was recently one of nearly 200 companies to be awarded one of the scheme’s gold awards – its highest accolade.

MTMS has put in place several measures to support the Armed Forces including targeting ex service personnel when recruiting, along with providing special leave for reservists, forces spouses and cadet force adult volunteers.

As well as having served in the Army, Dave is also a volunteer for The Armed Forces Veterans in Huddersfield and has been supported by MTMS with raffle prizes when he gives up his time there, too.

He said: “When I left the army it took me 12 months to re-adjust to civilian life. People who serve in the army are prepared to give up their life for our country and deserve our support. I think everybody who contributes to the armed forces UK is absolutely fantastic.

“To find out that the company I work for appreciates the armed forces and has a slogan on the back of its vans showing that support, I think that’s something to be proud of.”

Matt Forst, managing director of MTMS said: “We are delighted to welcome Dave on board our growing team at MTMS. It’s vital that our depots and associated systems are kept well maintained so that the UK’s train network can run smoothly. We’re proud to have recruited an armed forces veteran to our company, continuing to demonstrate our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and show why we are deserving recipients of its gold award.”