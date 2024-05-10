The building that fronts Holywell Street was put on the market in July 2023 with a guide price of £650,000. Massive interest resulted in the property going to be best bids in September.

Eyres shut down its Chesterfield store in April 2022, owing creditors in excess of £100,000. The store had traded in the town for 147 years.

With pictures from local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum, plus pictures from our archives, we’ve put together these great images showing how the store has changed its look over the decades.

1 . Holywell Street Working on Eyres store Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum Photo Sales

2 . Eyres Eyres has been a go-to place for families to furnish their homes for decades Photo: Terry Walden Photo Sales

3 . Picture of Holywell Street Chesterfield. Eyres Store seen on the left. Picture of Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum Photo Sales

4 . Eyres Eyres has been a feature of the town centre for generations Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales