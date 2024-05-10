Eyres of ChesterfieldEyres of Chesterfield
Eyres of Chesterfield

Archive photos show Chesterfield's landmark Eyres store through the years - as new development in sale of historic building

By Brian Eyre
Published 3rd May 2022, 10:41 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 11:47 BST
Property agents have confirmed that the sale of a landmark building in Chesterfield which housed Eyres furniture store will go through within days.

The building that fronts Holywell Street was put on the market in July 2023 with a guide price of £650,000. Massive interest resulted in the property going to be best bids in September.

Eyres shut down its Chesterfield store in April 2022, owing creditors in excess of £100,000. The store had traded in the town for 147 years.

With pictures from local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum, plus pictures from our archives, we’ve put together these great images showing how the store has changed its look over the decades.

Working on Eyres store Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

1. Holywell Street

Working on Eyres store Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum

Eyres has been a go-to place for families to furnish their homes for decades

2. Eyres

Eyres has been a go-to place for families to furnish their homes for decades Photo: Terry Walden

Eyres Store seen on the left. Picture of Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

3. Picture of Holywell Street Chesterfield.

Eyres Store seen on the left. Picture of Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council Photo: Chesterfield museum

Eyres has been a feature of the town centre for generations

4. Eyres

Eyres has been a feature of the town centre for generations Photo: Brian Eyre

