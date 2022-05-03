Eyres of Chesterfield

Archive photos show Chesterfield's landmark Eyres store through the years

Eyres – the landmark Chesterfield furniture store – has closed its doors to customers after almost 150 years of trading.

By Brian Eyre
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:41 am

With pictures from local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum, plus pictures from our archives, we’ve put together these great images showing how the store has changed its look over the decades.

Holywell Street

Working on Eyres store Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo: Chesterfield museum

Eyres

Eyres has been a go-to place for families to furnish their homes for decades

Photo: Terry Walden

Picture of Holywell Street Chesterfield.

Eyres Store seen on the left. Picture of Holywell Street Chesterfield. Picture supplied by Chesterfield Museum Service\Chesterfield Borough Council

Photo: Chesterfield museum

Eyres

Eyres has been a feature of the town centre for generations

Photo: Brian Eyre

Chesterfield
