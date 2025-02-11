Architect paves way for expansion after “incredible” first year

A Derby-based architects practice is drawing up designs for expansion having clocked up a huge portfolio of successful projects as it celebrates its first anniversary.

Worcester Lloyd, based in Sadler Bridge Studios, on Bold Lane, Derby, has cemented its Midas touch since becoming incorporated as a new business in February last year.

The firm is believed to be one of the only practices in the Midlands that combines architecture with structural engineering. Since it began trading in May 2024, it has completed more than 200 client projects and averaged between 75 and 100 live projects at any one time.

Worcester Lloyd, a Marketing Derby Bondholder, was formed by the perfect combination of architect Marissa Worcester and structural engineer Dean Lloyd.

Dean and Marissa's refurbishment on this detached home in Duffield has led to multiple other project enquiries.

Both had previously run their own separate businesses – Worcester Architects and Bargate Design respectively - but had crossed paths on numerous projects for more than seven years and felt the time was right to join forces.

Priding themselves on offering clients what they describe as “the most personal approach in the industry”, Marissa and Dean’s team have already earned 38 five-star reviews on Google, which is many more than any other architectural firm in Derby.

Most of Worcester Lloyd’s clients to date are private homeowners, hailing from as far afield as Norfolk, Wales and Scotland. But the business is now setting its sights on attracting more commercial projects, particularly in the office, retail and leisure sectors.

Marissa (44) said: “We’re pinching ourselves right now. Our business could not have had a better start than it has. It’s been incredible.

The Worcester Lloyd team celebrating their first successful year, (L-R) George Neocleous, Dean Lloyd, Marissa Worcester, Pete Allen and Seb Wilson.

“Dean and I assumed we’d be on to a winner, being the only firm in Derby – and probably one of the only ones in the Midlands - that provides both architectural and structural engineering services.

“This particularly benefits our commercial clients, who are really attracted by the fact that we can do everything inhouse. It makes life much easier for contractors, project managers, clients and us, as it removes all the confusing layers of accountability.

“Our plan now is to expand the business in all the areas that we work in – importantly without compromising on the personal approach we take with clients.”

The Worcester Lloyd team is currently five strong, with plans to recruit more staff this year.

Marissa and Dean have particularly been eager to give young graduates a leg-up with their careers. Architectural designers Pete Allen and George Neocleous, now associate directors, both came in as apprentices working for Marissa’s previous company, while newly qualified architectural technologist Seb Wilson joined Worcester Lloyd in June.

Since May last year, the business has also been extremely proactive in encouraging secondary school students to learn about the industry, having supported as many as five work experience candidates since May, with another five already lined up for this year.

Dean (40) said: “Having the opportunity to be involved with initial designs at feasibility stage is such a good thing. This ensures that all designs are considered from both an architectural and structural perspective before they are presented to our clients. This significantly reduces the risk of having to make design changes later.

“At Worcester Lloyd, we pride ourselves in gaining planning approvals for the significant majority of applications that we submit to local authorities across the country.”

The firm produces 3-D graphics of all its designs for clients to easily visualise the projected end result. Worcester Lloyd also provides a full interior design service.

Marissa earned her stripes as an architect having worked at Derbyshire-based Matthew Montague Architects, Lewis & Hickey, in Nottingham, and Simon Foote Architects, Derby, before establishing her pervious business in 2010 and becoming a RIBA Chartered Architect.

Dean began life as a trainee technician at Derby City Council before moving to structural engineering firm Bayliss Consulting, which supported his degree studies in civil engineering at Nottingham Trent University.

Since May 2024, Worcester Lloyd has successfully fulfilled projects for new-build homes, refurbishments and extensions, as well as commercial projects including designs for new sports/community hall and café in Hilton, South Derbyshire, the planning application for which has just been submitted to South Derbyshire District Council.

Marissa and Dean are particularly proud of the full refurbishment, with extensions, of a prominent detached home on the A6 in Duffield, Derbyshire.

“So many new enquiries have come to us from this project,” said Marissa. “The house is really visible from the road and I guess that lots of people saw the progress while work was ongoing and were as impressed with the results as we were.”

She added: “The work we do can really change people’s lives. We look after all our clients, ensuring that we provide the best possible outcome for each and every project, no matter the scale of the build. We are looking forward to the next year of Worcester Lloyd unfolding and working with new clients on various types of projects.”