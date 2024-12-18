Apprenticeship puts Amy on path to build a new career

A successful apprenticeship scheme is helping address the chronic shortage of building inspectors.

In a drive to foster in-house talent and address industry skill shortages, DBCP has celebrated yet another of its apprentices successfully completing their apprenticeship and moving on to the next level.

Amy Walton (18), a member of DBCP’s technical team, has achieved Level 3 Business Administration apprenticeship. The completion of the apprenticeship has now put her on the career path to eventually becoming a Building Control inspector.

Amy will start the LABC Level 3 Technical Support for Public Service Building Standards Certificate in the new year.

She said: “I knew nothing about Building Control when I started working at DBCP. It is fascinating. I’ve asked so many questions this year because I’ve wanted to learn about the inspection process and the various roles within it. I love the fact that DBCP is helping to shape the built environment around us. Having that insight helped me consider becoming a building inspector as a career. I can’t wait to start my LABC training.”

Amy joined DBCP last year, making the transition from a college course in make-up artistry to building control. She added: “My Dad is a builder and works with DBCP to complete projects. He thought I’d find building control interesting so encouraged me to apply for the apprenticeship. He was right.”

Delighted that Amy has chosen to continue her career development at both DBCP and within the Building Control sector, DBCP’s Building Control Manager, David Pratt explained: “Identifying and retaining talent has always been a priority for DBCP. It is essential to have a current and future skilled workforce to ensure that building regulations continue to be adhered to for the safety of all throughout Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands.

David added: “Amy’s apprenticeship has delivered on so many levels – for her and us. Qualifications aside, it has introduced her to her future career and enabled us to retain an enthusiastic and promising individual within the sector. It’s a win-win for everyone concerned. She has a very bright future ahead of her.”

Amy is currently one of a number of apprentices at DBCP, which is the leading provider of Building Control services in Derbyshire and Staffordshire Moorlands. DBCP is supporting nine members of staff through a range of industry-related qualifications, including Technical Support for Public Service Building Standards and Building Control Surveying, as part of its continued commitment to the ‘learning while earning’ model of training.

Earlier this year, Construction News revealed that the Building Control sector was facing an exodus of building inspectors following the introduction of the need to be certified by the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) as part of the new post-Grenfell building safety regime.

In addition to apprenticeships, DBCP has invested significantly in staff training across the board. Most recently its team of inspectors have all successfully completed the new competence certification.

David was recently recognised in the LABC East Midlands Building Excellence Awards 2024 for his ‘unwavering dedication to professional development and his commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning. He won the Public Service Superstar title at the prestigious awards, along with apprentice building control surveyor Charlotte Gladwin who won the Newcomer of the Year Award.

He continued: “Nationally, there is a shortage of qualified Building Inspectors and as an award-winning provider of building control services, we take our responsibility seriously to recruit and retain talented professionals in the sector who will ensure the next generation of safe buildings.”

To find out more about potential career opportunities at DBCP visit https://dbcp.co.uk/careers/