Poppie Stadon

Poppie is employed by Blythe House Hospice Care and Helen's Trust and her apprenticeship is backed by government funding and Asda's commitment through the national apprenticeship levy, providing her with a new avenue after her university experience was affected by the pandemic.

With a heartfelt connection to a hospice that supported her family during a tough period, she found herself in a role that perfectly aligned with her passion and skills. Her fresh perspective breathed life into the hospice's digital presence, introducing innovative strategies like TikTok to engage wider audiences

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poppie's impact was immediate and measurable. Her digital fluency and SEO skills not only boosted the hospice's online visibility but also improved volunteer recruitment through well-targeted campaigns. Her empathetic approach extended to sensitive interviews and networking, showcasing her professionalism and dedication. Her apprenticeship journey exemplifies how education, dedication, and collaboration can bring transformation. Her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring professionals and highlights the power of apprenticeships in fostering meaningful change.

Put forward your nominations into one of the 14 award categories and together we can applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact they can bring.

Do you employ or train an apprentice with a journey like Poppies? We would love to hear from you too.

Put forward your nominations into one of the 14 award categories and together we can applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact they can bring.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

Don’t miss out, start your journey, visit the event website to register and submit your nomination. Closing date is Thursday 24th August at 6pm https://www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/