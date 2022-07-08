Applications open for 2023 Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards

Now in its third year, the scheme spotlights excellence and outstanding achievement across the region’s all-important tourism sector.

Jo Dilley, managing director of tourism board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “The awards are a celebration of our incredible tourism industry and the wonderful array of businesses who are so deserving of recognition.

“Tourism plays a vital role in making the Peak District and Derbyshire such a special place to live, work and visit, and these awards also provide a perfect opportunity to recognise the teams and individuals who work hard to provide visitors with experiences to remember.”

Gold winners at the 2022 Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards.

She added: “Entering these locally aligned awards is the only way to qualify for the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, so we strongly encourage tourism businesses to submit their entries and help us to celebrate the best of what the destination has to offer.”

There are 16 categories in total covering different aspects of the visitor economy, from hotels, bed-and-breakfasts and campsites to visitor attractions, unique experiences and delicious local food and drink.

Other awards acknowledge the hardworking teams and individuals behind local businesses and a new young chef of the year category has been introduced for 2023 to shine a light on the talented young people pursuing careers in hospitality.

Applications are open until Thursday, September 1, and finalists will be revealed in October ahead of the ceremony in early 2023.

Along with a bespoke trophy from CW Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches, gold winners in each of the 13 core categories will progress on to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence for the chance to achieve national glory.

The awards are free to enter for current members of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire. Non-members can enter at a fee of £150 plus VAT per category.