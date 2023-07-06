Apology: Mr Brian Newton jubilee tree article

The tree was planted during a ceremony to mark the Queen's Jubilee at Starkholmes Allotments, Matlock, in July 2022.

Mr Newton believes that the article carried the inference that by this action he was disrespectful towards the late Queen, members and supporters of the Queen's Green Canopy Campaign and the residents of Starkholmes.

We accept that these allegations are without foundation and ought not to have been published.

We offer our sincere apologies to Mr Newton and his family for any distress and embarrassment caused by our article.

We accept that Mr Newton is a supporter of the monarchy and would never knowingly cause offence to the late Queen or the Crown.

We are happy to put the record straight in the article as follows:Mr Newton has been the freehold owner of the land for 15 years and he says the allotment holders only ever had a 12 month tenancy.As he says he was entitled to do, Mr Newton served notice on the allotment holders in July 2021 to expire on 29 September 2022. He properly retook possession of the land on 12 December 2022.

In relation to the listing of the allotment site as an Asset of Community Value Mr Newton says he was advised that the listing by Derbyshire Dales District Council, following an application by Starkholmes Allotments Association, without notice to Mr Newton, was inappropriate.

He has therefore challenged the decision to list the land as an Asset of Community Value and the decision of the tribunal is awaited. Whatever the decision of the Tribunal, which is due to be sent to the parties, Mr Newton says that he will continue to use the land for the farming of Christmas trees.

Queen's Green Canopy Scheme ("the Scheme")

The Scheme registration particulars require participants to obtain permission from the landowner to plant a tree.

A recent search of the Scheme website shows that there is a photograph of the tree, planted in July on the allotment site.

Mr Newton says the tree was planted on his land without his permission being obtained.

Whilst local dignitaries were invited to the ceremony, Mr Newton says he was not invited to attend, nor even advised of any planting ceremony.

Mr Newton has stated that the allotment site was and remains private land and nobody has the right to plant any tree on this land without the permission of the owner.

Mr Newton says that no-one asked him, or his Agents who attended the site for long periods in January, for permission to take the tree away when the allotment holders were removing all of their belongings.

The tree was carefully placed in soil in a plastic bucket, watered and positioned in the area adjacent to Starkholmes Village Hall where the remainder of the belongings of the former allotment holders had been placed for their collection.

Alternative site

Mr Newton has informed us that he attempted to suggest an alternative site for the allotments to Matlock Town Council, and was willing to provide financial assistance for the move.

However, Mr Newton says the suggestion and offer of assistance were refused.