Angels flying high: local caring couple win national business award

Husband-and-wife team Andrew and Helen Lofts have been named winners of a 2025 Great British Franchisee Award (GBFA) – one of the UK’s most respected business accolades.

The pair, who run the in-home care provider Visiting Angels Burton & Derby, have been recognised for their heartfelt commitment to caring for local people and for creating a supportive, family-like environment for their team – fondly known as Angels by those they care for.

Since opening their doors in 2020, Andrew and Helen have made it their mission to make home care feel different – more personal, more compassionate and more reliable for local families. Their simple belief is that when clients feel supported and carers feel appreciated, everyone thrives. It’s an approach that has seen the service grow quickly and win the trust of families right across the area.

“When we set out, our goal was to create something families could truly rely on – care that feels personal and carers who feel proud of their work,” said Andrew. “This award is a huge honour but more than that, it shows that the values we built the business on really do make a difference.”

At the heart of Visiting Angels Burton & Derby is its carer-centric ethos. Andrew and Helen have invested in everything from specialist training and wellbeing programmes to new ‘champion’ roles, which let carers share their expertise with the wider team. They’ve even partnered with Staffordshire Police to deliver cyber-security sessions to keep clients and their families safe.

“Caring is such a demanding role. We believe the best way to deliver excellent care is to invest in the people who provide it,” explained Helen. “By supporting our carers – with training, above average sector pay, wellbeing initiatives and simply knowing we’ve got their back – we give them the space and confidence to do their best work.”

This supportive culture has built a team that’s not only loyal but also highly motivated, and that shines through in the care they deliver every single day. Judges at the awards praised Andrew and Helen’s “exceptional leadership”, noting their strong staff retention, happy clients and the warm community spirit that runs through the business.

Their commitment goes well beyond their own service too. From backing the CarersPlus Café – a vital local lifeline for unpaid carers – to raising awareness on BBC Radio Derby during campaigns such as Dementia Action Week, they’re passionate about supporting the wider community as well as their own clients. It’s no surprise that Visiting Angels Burton & Derby has already been named among the Top 20 Home Care Providers in the region.

“For us, it has never just been about running a business,” Helen added. “It’s about giving families peace of mind and making sure carers know how valued they are. That’s what drives us, and that’s why this award means so much – it’s recognition of the real difference our team is making every day.”

For more information, or to see how Visiting Angels could help care for your loved ones, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/eaststaffs or call the team on 01332 439 091.