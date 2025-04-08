Amber Valley Vineyards launches pioneering Agroforestry Orchard in Derbyshire

Doehole Vineyard and site of the new orchard to be planted in later '25 and '26.

A unique project blending conservation, regenerative farming, soil conservation and heritage fruit growing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A unique project blending conservation, regenerative farming, soil conservation and heritage fruit growing

Amber Valley Vineyards, based Wessington, Derbyshire, has launched an ambitious new project to create one of the region’s first agroforestry orchards - a regenerative farming system that will blend heritage orchards, wildflower meadows, grapevines, and traditional conservation grazing to restore biodiversity and produce high-quality, nature-friendly food and drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Amber Valley Agroforestry Orchard, located on a wild, steeply sloping site near the Doehole Vineyard, and Pocket Rainforest Project will be developed over the coming years using a fully regenerative approach. The project aims to enhance the landscape while producing future honey, honey-based products, ciders and wines grown in harmony with nature.

Kate Rathod-Burton, harvesting the grapes.

“Our aim is to create something truly different - a productive landscape that also acts as a haven for biodiversity,” said Kate Rathod-Burton vineyard manager from Matlock at Amber Valley Vineyards. “We’re bringing together traditional Derbyshire fruit-growing heritage, sustainable viticulture and modern regenerative practices to create a space that’s not only ecologically rich but agriculturally meaningful.”

In addition to planting over 130 orchard trees - primarily heritage apple and pear varieties - the site will feature wildflower-rich grasslands, integrated grapevines, and beehives to support pollination and local honey production. A key feature of the site will be the use of limited conservation grazing, with horses, cattle and potentially pigs used to manage vegetation and suppress invasive species in a low-impact, natural way.

The project has already attracted interest from the University of Derby, with students assisting on ecological management and species restoration planning. Early supporters have also helped launch a crowdfunding campaign to fund the specialised equipment and infrastructure needed to manage the challenging terrain and control invasive species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t a quick-return commercial project - it’s a long-term investment in the land,” added Kate. “Regenerative farming takes time, and we’re asking the community to help us make it a reality by sponsoring trees, supporting the campaign, or volunteering to help plant and manage the site.”

Once established, the orchard will host educational visits, guided tours, and provide a living demonstration of how agriculture, biodiversity and rural sustainability can work together.

For more information or to support the project, visit: