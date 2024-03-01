Amazon team celebrates after another year of success

The Amazon team was treated to the disco celebration after another successful year at the fulfilment centre in Chesterfield . At the party, guests enjoyed dancing, drinks and dressing up.

Amazon in Chesterfield’s Site Leader, Kris Hammond, said: “The annual team party is one of the highlights of the year at Amazon, so it was great to finally celebrate in style again as colleagues and friends. The event gave us the opportunity to say a big thank you to the team in Chesterfield for all the effort given over the previous 12 months. We are excited to continue delivering smiles to customers in Chesterfield and beyond in 2024.”