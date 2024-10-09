Amazon Chesterfield team celebrates fifth birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Chesterfield has celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Games, giveaways and a tea party were part of the week-long celebrations that saw Amazon employees mark the milestone in the town.

Since opening in 2019, Amazon in Chesterfield has donated over £70,000 to charities and schools, including Ashgate Hospice, Fairplay, and Samuel Barlow Primary Academy. The Amazon team has also supported organisations through volunteering.

Kris Hammond, Site Leader at Amazon in Chesterfield, said:

“We’ve had a great five years in Chesterfield, and it was important for us to mark the occasion with these celebrations. We wanted to say thank you to our team for the work they do to put smiles on the faces of our customers around the UK.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. ‘Brick-by-Brick’ Multibank opened in Wigan in 2023, with The Brick. The Multibank network has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Greater Manchester, Scotland, Wales, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.