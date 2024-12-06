Seven Hills School has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven Hills School has received a donation of £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield.

Adeolu Olowolade is an employee at Amazon in Chesterfield and nominated the school to receive the donation. Adeolu said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lots of people who work at Amazon in Chesterfield have children who attend Seven Hills, and it’s great that Amazon is supporting the school with this donation.”

Amazon Chesterfield supports Seven Hills School.

Sam Nunn from Seven Hills School added:

“On behalf of everyone at Seven Hills School, I’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon Chesterfield team for this donation which will go towards re-developing our playground areas. We have been working with the school of architecture (University of Sheffield) to co-create new outdoor spaces for our students. Together with our students they have produced some exciting designs which, thanks in part to Amazon’s help, we can start putting into action.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.