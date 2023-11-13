The Amazon team in Chesterfield has donated £2,750 to a child support charity.

The donation was made to The Buddy Bag Foundation which provides children escaping violent home situations with bags of essential and comforting items, including a teddy bear.

Employees from Amazon in Chesterfield also volunteered with The Buddy Bag Foundation to pack bags with toys and clothing.

The donation will go towards 110 Buddy Bags.

Tammy Unwin, an Amazon employee who was involved in the event, said:

“I really enjoyed packing the buddy bags for the children, and it was great to learn more about the important work being done by the charity’s staff and volunteers. I’m glad Amazon is also supporting the charity with a donation.”

Karen Williams, from The Buddy Bag Foundations, added:

“We would like to say a big thank you to the team at Amazon for making this donation and for their volunteering efforts. The support is greatly appreciated by us and by those children we’re supporting.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.