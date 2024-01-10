Amazon Chesterfield backs community development programme.

A community development programme in Sheffield has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Chesterfield.

Sheffield United Community Foundation aims to increase accessibility and inclusion through the game of football within the community. It provides an open space for people to become active, feel stronger and build confidence.

The donation from Amazon will go towards supporting the girls grassroots team, who have 235 players and 15 teams representing Sheffield United Community Foundation Girls & Women FC from Under 8's to open age.

Ian Poland, an employee from Amazon in Chesterfield, added:

“It is great to see Amazon lend a helping hand Sheffield United Community Foundation with this donation. I hope it provides a boost of support to the charity and its volunteers.”

On behalf of the Sheffield United Community Foundation, Rob Jenkinson, added: “We would like to thank Amazon in Chesterfield for this donation. We aim to support the people of Sheffield and create a more advanced and inclusive world around football. We are very grateful to have the support of the team at Amazon.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.