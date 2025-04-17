Alton Valley secures exclusive distribution rights for cutting-edge security software

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tech firm where every employee has the highest level of security clearance has secured the exclusive distribution rights for cutting edge software which will allow it to provide Ministry of Defence-standard safeguards across the UK.

Derby-based Alton Valley has formed a collaboration with Midpoint Security to provide Credo ID, a cutting-edge access control and security management platform, to clients in critical sectors.

In becoming the firm’s only approved UK supplier Alton Valley will also be its primary installation and service partner, reinforcing its role as a leader in high-security technology.

It means the company can ensure that businesses and critical infrastructure have access to the most advanced and resilient security solutions available in both the physical and digital realms.

The agreement ensures that high-security sites across the UK will benefit from Credo ID’s industry-leading, cloud-ready access control technology, delivered by an installation and service provider with a proven track record in high-security defence environments.

The two companies cemented their partnership by sharing a stand at The Security Event trade show in Birmingham’s NEC, showcasing their joint expertise and cutting-edge technologies and solutions.

Carl Hamill, Managing Partner at Alton Valley, said: “At Alton Valley, we’ve built a reputation for delivering the highest level of security infrastructure, from biometric access control to large-scale network security deployments.

“Partnering with Credo ID and securing exclusive UK distribution means we can now offer the most sophisticated, scalable and secure access control solutions to businesses across multiple industries.

“Our expertise in high-security environments, combined with Credo ID’s next-generation software and hardware, ensures that clients get best-in-class security solutions that are both resilient and future-ready.”

Last year, Alton Valley announced a record-breaking £6m turnover and the company, which employs 50 people, is now expanding its services further across the UK with other companies operating in mission-critical environments.

Saulius Martinenus, CEO of Credo ID and Midpoint Security, said: “Alton Valley has set the standard for security infrastructure in some of the most demanding and high-security environments in the UK.

“Their expertise in implementing and managing large-scale security systems, combined with our innovative access control solutions, makes this partnership a perfect fit. By giving Alton Valley exclusive UK distribution rights and making them our primary installation and service partner, we are ensuring that our technology is deployed and maintained at the highest level of excellence.

“We see this as the beginning of a transformative shift in how access control is implemented in critical environments across the UK.”

Alton Valley will begin rolling out Credo ID across multiple industries. As cybersecurity threats and physical security risks continue to evolve, this collaboration ensures that businesses remain one step ahead with proactive and intelligent security measures.