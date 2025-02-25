Alton Valley moves to 24-7 operation after securing £750,000 contract

Jacob Watts, Carl Hamill and Jack Gibson from Alton Valley.

A Derby-based technology company is celebrating a milestone achievement, after securing a £750,000 contract that will see its operations move round-the-clock.

Alton Valley, headquartered on Pride Park, has reinforced its position as a leading provider of advanced network and security solutions for the defence engineering sector.

The significant new contract underscores Alton Valley’s remarkable trajectory of growth and innovation. It comes just weeks after the firm announced a record-breaking £7 million turnover in 2024, marking a quadrupling of revenue in just three years.

Managing partner Carl Hamill said: “Securing this contract is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Moving to 24/7 operations reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients, many of whom operate in mission-critical environments where round-the-clock support is essential.”

The new contract will enable Alton Valley to expand its services and provide enhanced levels of support to its clients, cementing its reputation for reliability, security, and cutting-edge solutions. The company has already established itself as a trusted partner in safeguarding critical systems and addressing the rapidly changing challenges of connectivity and security.

The decision to operate around the clock highlights Alton Valley’s readiness to support organisations requiring continuous operational excellence. With every team member holding security clearance, the company is uniquely equipped to handle sensitive and classified projects with the utmost professionalism and confidentiality.

Engagement partner Jacob Watts added: “This contract is not just about growth; it’s about evolving to meet the demands of a dynamic and challenging sector. Service Partner Jack Gibson said: “Our move to 24/7 operations ensures we’re always there for our clients, providing solutions that keep their systems secure and their operations running smoothly.

"A new chapter is unfolding for Alton Valley, and the entire team is primed to launch into an around-the-clock operation, embracing the excitement and challenges ahead."