Alphageek Digital appoints leadership expert as new MD to drive growth

An award-winning digital marketing agency has appointed leadership expert Tim Brogan as its new managing director marking the start of an exciting new chapter for the fast-growing business.

Alphageek Digital, based on Friar Gate, has made the appointment to sharpen the company’s strategic focus, strengthen client partnerships and accelerate growth.

Formerly a headteacher and inspector, Tim has held various leadership, executive coaching and mentoring roles and is passionate about turning big ideas into tangible action and helping to develop individuals to the highest level.

The 41-year-old has been in talks with the agency for several years and earlier this month took over the MD role from co-founder Art Lindop.

Tim Brogan the new managing director of Alphageek

While Tim will focus on business development, Art will transition into the role of Technical Director, doubling down on the agency’s reputation for technical innovation and service excellence.

Tim, who is a father of four, said: “Having spent the last two years really getting to know Alphageek – from their clients to their internal opportunities – I feel well-placed to lead with insight and intent, building on what already makes the company strong.

“Art’s technical expertise and unwavering commitment to client outcomes remain central to our business. My focus will be on strengthening our strategic direction, expanding our capabilities and fostering an environment where our team and clients can thrive.

“I joke that I had the world’s longest interview with Alphageek – because I was actually in talks with them for several years. But we waited until the time was right for me personally and for the company.

Tim was formerly a head teacher before taking on this role at Alphageek

“Now is that time; we’re perfectly placed for sustainable and manageable growth, while continuing to achieve industry-leading results for our clients.”

Tim’s unique background in education leadership – he was most recently headteacher of St Alban’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Chaddesden – has provided him with a deep understanding of people, problem-solving and organisational development.

These skills are now at the heart of Alphageek’s mission to continue raising standards and deliver measurable impact for clients.

“Leading a school is about clarity of vision, building trust and bringing out the best in people – and those principles apply just as much in business,” said Tim.

“While my background may not be in digital marketing, I have spent the last year learning about the industry, gaining Google and Meta-led qualifications, and at heart I am a creative, which lends itself to a business which is about gaining people’s attention.

“But my role here is to give a different perspective to the business and provide a holistic overview to what we do. Alphageek staff get great results for our clients that already exceed industry standards – they don’t need my help in that area.

“I’m here to bring energy and focus to driving growth and aligning the team.”

Tim, who is a keen runner and cyclist as well as a musician in two different bands, was also attracted to work with Alphageek because the company’s values aligned with his own.

He was impressed with its staff cooperative scheme – a bonus system which gives staff a quarterly payout based on 10% of the company's profits. He was also delighted that staff give up their time to help with projects such as Derby Kid’s Camp.

“From the outset I was impressed with Alphageek’s key values, particularly their passion to ‘do the right thing’ and the willingness to contribute to the community,” he added.

“The company has always been about values-driven teamwork and I want to continue building an environment where our people – and our clients – can flourish.

“When talented, committed people come together with shared purpose, great things happen. That culture of trust and collaboration is what will take Alphageek – and our clients – to the next level.”