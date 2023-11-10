Allotment Society sheds fixed with housebuilder’s donation

Community allotments in Donisthorpe have been given a new lease of life thanks to a donation of building materials by Bellway.

Members of The Orchard Allotment Society have refurbished and repaired the sheds on their site with 100 slabs of cement and 10 tonnes of sand supplied by the housebuilder.

Bellway delivered the materials after being approached by society member Paula Tighe, who lives at the housebuilder’s completed Lockharts development in the village.

Formed 25 years ago, the society has a total of 22 allotments and provides a support network for members who collaborate with their gardening tasks, share knowledge, and build friendships.

Picture of Fay Moody, Orchard Secretary with Andrew Pollard, Adoptions Engineer from Bellway

Fay Moody, Secretary of The Orchard Allotment Society, said: “We were very happy to receive a donation from Bellway. The entire group has benefited because the cement and sand have helped to secure the sheds and keep the allotment tidy.”

Andrew Pollard, Adoptions Engineer from Bellway East Midlands, was recently shown around the allotments and said: “It is fantastic to see how the donated building materials have been put to such meaningful use, enhancing a valuable community facility in Donisthorpe.

“At Bellway East Midlands, we are committed to supporting local communities across the region so when Paula got in touch to ask if we could donate some materials, we were more than happy to help.”

“I enjoyed meeting Fay and learning more about the society and the role it plays in the local gardening community. The allotments are an important part of the village as they are a social hub, offering the chance for people of all ages to get outside and enjoy gardening in a friendly environment.

Image of Fay and Andrew in allotment

“It is great that our donation of sand and cement has enabled the society to repair their sheds and improve the gardening experience for its members.”