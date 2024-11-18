Allestree in the frame for new opticians

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All eyes are on a new opticians set to open in the heart of Allestree this month.

Specsavers Allestree will open at Unit 51 in the Park Farm Shopping Centre on Monday 25 November, operating as a sister store to Specsavers in Derby city centre. The store will be headed up by directors Ishvinder Bancil and Uan, Glyn and Paresh Gohil. It’s a family affair, as Uan and Glyn are brothers and Paresh is their cousin.

‘We’re really excited to be launching a new store and welcoming customers through the doors,’ comments Ishvinder. ‘There’s been a lot of hard working going on behind the scenes to get the store ready and we’re looking forward to helping the local community with their vision and hearing needs when we open. Our aim will be to offer customers the same excellent care as they’ve come to expect from our Derby city centre store in this new and convenient local community setting.’

The store has three test rooms - plus an additional, soundproofed room dedicated to audiology, with a hearing booth - alongside all the latest high-tech equipment, including an Optical Coherence Topography (OCT) machine which can help detect eye conditions up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

Left to right: Uan Gohil, Ishvinder Bancil, Glyn Gohil, Paresh Gohil

All rooms are located on the ground floor, making them accessible for everyone, and there is also a dedicated space for contact lens customers.

‘It will be great to have another store locally, offering the same excellent standards in optical and audiology care as the other stores we have across the region – making a trip to the opticians as easy as possible for our customers,’ concludes Uan.

Unit 51 Park Farm Shopping Centre, Allestree, Derby DE22 2QN.