Alfreton surfacing business celebrates continued success at 2024 Family Business Awards

A family-run surfacing business, S Brown Paving Ltd, led by a father-daughter duo, has earned "Highly Commended" in the Construction and Property Excellence category at the 2024 Family Business Awards.

Serving the Derbyshire area since 1996, this is their third recognition at the awards, following success in 2023 and 2019.

S Brown Paving Ltd, a well-established family-run business offering top-tier surfacing solutions across the East Midlands, has added another accolade to its name. At this year’s prestigious Family Business Awards, the company earned a “Highly Commended” distinction in the highly competitive Construction and Property Excellence category. This recognition marks their third success at these awards, following a win in 2023 and another “Highly Commended” honour in 2019.

Shaun and Naomi Brown, the father-daughter duo who lead the company, were thrilled by the recognition. “The standard of entries has been exceptionally high this year, and we are so pleased to be acknowledged again among such strong competition,” said Naomi.

S Brown Paving Ltd celebrates their “Highly Commended” win at the 2024 Family Business Awards

“We couldn’t be prouder of our team, whose dedication and hard work have been the driving force behind these achievements. Their commitment to delivering excellence on every project is what makes S Brown Paving stand out.” The Family Business Awards team noted a record number of entries this year, with over 50 family businesses shortlisted across nine categories.

Founded in 1996, S Brown Paving Ltd has built a solid reputation for delivering exceptional surfacing solutions, from commercial and domestic projects to high-profile ventures like the iconic Chatsworth House. This long-standing dedication to quality and innovation has helped them earn recognition year after year.

Naomi Brown was also a finalist for Young Director of the Year, an achievement that reflects her leadership and commitment to championing equality and diversity in the construction industry. “It’s an honour to be a finalist alongside such inspiring young leaders,” Naomi commented. Her efforts to promote inclusivity in traditionally male-dominated sectors have been widely recognised, positioning S Brown Paving as a forward-thinking leader in the region.

Additionally, the company has exciting news beyond the awards. S Brown Paving recently acquired a new commercial unit in Clay Cross, a move that marks a significant milestone in their continued expansion and will help meet increasing demand for their services.

As Naomi summed up, “This new facility and the recognition at the Family Business Awards inspire us to keep pushing forward and upholding the standards we’re known for. We’re incredibly grateful to our team and clients for their continued trust and support.”