Alfreton fashion boss 'humbled' by Queen's New Year honour

An Alfreton businessman is all smiles after being honoured by the Queen.

Christopher Nieper, managing director of women’s fashion designer, manufacturer and retailer David Nieper, has been made an OBE in the New Year honours list.

Christopher Nieper.

He has been recognised for services to UK manufacturing and apprenticeship development.

He said: "I was totally overwhelmed and humbled to be recognised among so many inspirational and well-deserving individuals.

“It is an honour that can be shared by our whole family and wonderful staff.”

He is one of a number of Derbyshire stalwarts recognised on the list, including Sir William Thomas, recognised for services to charity and politics, and Elizabeth Stafford, made an MBE for services to Girlguiding.

Mr Nieper joined his family's business in the 1980s, a time when many UK fashion designers were taking their manufacturing overseas.

However, he took the decision to keep manufacturing in Alfreton in a bid to build economic prosperity in the town and secure jobs for its people.

He said: “The honour is a boost to British manufacturing, but also fantastic recognition for the town of Alfreton.

“I am incredibly proud of this community and the hardworking, skilled people I have the privilege of working with everyday.

“Through apprenticeships and training our company is committed to ensuring young people in our town have the same opportunities to progress in life irrespective of postcode.

“All over the UK, in former industrial regions, rural areas, and coastal towns, there are towns just like Alfreton desperate for support.

“I believe inclusion in the list goes a long way to demonstrating these towns can be a great place to work and build a career.”

“With more government support, private sector and wealth creation investment, we will really see these left-behind communities start to thrive."

In 2015, he set up the David Nieper Sewing Academy to address an identified skills shortage in the UK's fashion and textiles industry.

And this year the firm, based at Saulgrove House, Orange Street, Alfreton, is set to become an employer provider of apprenticeship training, to develop specialist skills and create a new generation of British dressmakers.