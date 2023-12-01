Aldi launches public consultation over plans for new store in Derbyshire town

Discount retail giant Aldi has revealed plans for a new store in Matlock and has launched a public consultation to canvass the opinions of residents in and around the town.

Rumours have been circulating for some time about the supermarket chain’s plans for a new shop on the Dale Road site of Derbyshire County Council’s John Hadfield House.

The company has now confirmed those intentions, saying the store would create up to 40 permanent jobs, and represent a £5million investment in Matlock.

A spokesperson for Aldi, said: “Aldi are extremely happy to announce the plans for a new store in Matlock. The proposals will allow residents a greater choice of food options with a discount retailer leading the way in affordable products during the cost of living crisis.”

An architects' image of how the Aldi would look travelling south from Matlock town centre on Dale Road. (Image: Aldi)

Before submitting a full planning application to Derbyshire Dales District Council, Aldi is setting out some initial details of the scheme and inviting feedback from the community.

The spokesperson said: “Aldi is keen to involve local people throughout the planning process and encourage residents to visit the consultation website to share their views.”

The proposals include enhanced landscaping around the site, along with 117 customer car parking spaces with four electric vehicle charging bays, and free parking for up to 90 minutes.

Aldi will be hosting a drop-in consultation event for anyone interested on Thursday, December 7, 2-7pm, at the Lime Tree on Lime Tree Road, DE4 3EJ.

An architects' plan for the site. (Image: Aldi)

Alternatively, information on the plans and ways to respond can be found at aldiconsultation.co.uk/matlock/ or by contacting the project team on the Freephone number 0800 2987040.

Feedback on the proposals will be accepted until Friday, December 15.