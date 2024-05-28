Aldi launches major recruitment drive in Derbyshire after increasing pay for all staff across the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aldi is looking to hire 90 store colleagues across Derbyshire as its latest pay rise comes into force this week.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, including full and part-time positions.

The recruitment push comes as Aldi increases hourly pay rates for all its store colleagues across the UK from this week.

The new pay increases will see the hourly rate of store assistants nationally rise from £12.00 to £12.40, and from £13.55 to £13.65 for those within the M25.

Aldi is looking to recruit for a number of roles across the county. Credit: Aldi/Citypress

This marks the second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, and takes the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.

It means Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector. The supermarket also remains the only one to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”