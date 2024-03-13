Aldi donates 107,531 meals in Derbyshire through its partnership with Company Shop Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the past year, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket has now donated an impressive 107,531 meals from its Regional Distribution Centre in Sawley through Company Shop Group, saving an estimated 45 tonnes of food from going to waste.

Community Shop is an award winning social enterprise that supports 9,000 members and their families in some of the UK’s most deprived communities by offering access to discounted products and reinvesting the revenue raised into its Community Kitchens and Hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In just one year, the partnership has supported over 2,800 people through its Community Hub development programmes, which provides individuals and communities with the tools they need to live well and skills to get them back into work. It’s also enabled over 2,100 people to attend cooking lessons at the Community Kitchen’s Cook Clubs, where they can learn how to prepare nutritious family meals on a budget.

Aldi Regional Distribution Centre

Aldi’s support for Community Shop’s Christmas lunches last year also saw 1,800 members come together for its biggest ever Christmas celebration, with ingredients for the festive three-course meals provided by the supermarket.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “It’s incredible to look back at the results we’ve achieved from just one year with Company Shop Group – from saving tonnes of food from going to waste, to supporting thousands of families in need. We are committed to making good quality food accessible to everyone. After all, it’s a right, not a privilege.

“We’re very excited to see what lies ahead for the partnership as we get closer to our new goal of reducing food waste in our own operations by 90% before 2030*.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Stott, Executive Chairman of Community Shop, added: “We are very proud of our partnership with Aldi and its commitment to helping prevent waste and support communities.

“The scheme has helped us deliver a significant social impact, whilst also allowing us to carry out vital work to save the planet from unnecessary waste.”

To find out more about Company Shop, visit: https://www.companyshopgroup.co.uk/apply-for-membership/company-shop