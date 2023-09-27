Aldi confirms plans to build new stores across Chesterfield and Derbyshire as part of major expansion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Aldi has confirmed that it is searching for sites in Chesterfield, Normanton and Allestree as part of a significant expansion.
In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around a million extra customers in the past 12 months, with a new generation of shoppers turning their back on traditional supermarkets.
Britain’s fourth largest supermarket, which opened its 1,000th store earlier this month, is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the UK.
Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development. The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.
The supermarket will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.
READ THIS: Popular Chesterfield bakery with centuries of history saved after entering administration – with new owner “delighted” to secure its future
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.
“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”
Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected].
For more information on Aldi’s nationwide site requirements, visit the company’s website here.