Agency invests to boost its video capability

Derbyshire full-service marketing agency Purpose Media has made a significant investment to enhance its video and photography capabilities in response to increased demand from clients.

The South Normanton-based company’s expenditure on additional cutting-edge equipment will enable its team to produce exceptional visual content for customers.

Head of Video Alistair Bullock said: “Video has become a powerful tool in marketing. It builds trust with audiences, boosts engagement, and drives positive results for businesses. With this new equipment, we are now able to produce film-quality videos which elevate the look and feel of our clients’ brands.

“This investment allows us to push creative boundaries and enhance the visual impact of every project we work on, whether that involves captivating brand films, high-impact promotional videos, or engaging social content.”

The new equipment includes Sony Cinema cameras, DZOFilm lenses, Aputure lighting and 4k wireless monitors.

The investment will allow Purpose Media to enhance its dynamic range of video services, from compelling case studies and informative explainers to innovative 2D and 3D animations.

Alistair added: “We’ve already seen growing demand for high-quality video content, and this investment ensures we can meet that demand whilst exceeding expectations.”

Purpose Media has produced video content for a wide range of clients, including ConservatoryLand, United Rental Group, True Refrigeration, S O’Brien and WBPS, helping businesses showcase their brand vision and drive engagement through creative video marketing.

