Agency announces Dragons’ Den-style collaboration with TV artist

Strategic marketing agency Purpose Media has taken a stake in a company run by one of the UK’s best-known professional artists and now plans to use its expertise to drive the business to even greater success.

Watercolour.tv is an online subscription service providing video lessons and live tutorials for beginners and those looking to improve their painting skills.

It was launched by Matthew Palmer, a renowned artist and best-selling author who regularly appears on TV and has tens of thousands of social media followers, and it now has more than 4,000 paying clients logging on for step-by-step watercolour tuition.

However, to reach its full potential, Matthew believed the business needed additional expertise and so he turned to Purpose Media, who, for a number of years, had provided him with marketing advice and support.

A new Dragons’ Den-style partnership – similar to the BBC TV show in which entrepreneurs seek backing from a panel of business experts - has seen South Normanton-based Purpose acquire shares in Watercolour.tv and the agency’s managing director, Matt Wheatcroft, and digital innovation and strategy director, Tim Lenton, provide financial, business and strategic insight to help further develop the brand.

The agency’s digital experts will create a new website which will better showcase Matthew’s services, together with apps for both IOS and Android which will introduce enhanced functionality. This includes utilising phone cameras to allow users to capture images which can instantly be rendered for use as templates for paintings and the ability for subscribers to share galleries of their completed work.

Matthew, who has sold more than 400,000 books worldwide and fronted TV shows such as A Splash of Paint, says he’s looking forward to the interactivity the new website and apps will enable.

“Subscribers will be able to ask me questions and upload work that they are particularly proud of to share with others,” he says. “I can’t wait to see what they are inspired to create.”

He’s also excited to be receiving strategic and wider business support from the senior Purpose Media team.

And agency MD Matt is equally enthusiastic about the new partnership.

“Matthew’s an incredibly talented artist and brilliant tutor who has also managed to create a fabulous business, but, with our help, there is even greater potential to exploit,” he says.

“Watercolour.tv will continue to buy services from Purpose as a client but, over and above that, Tim and I will be acting as advisors to the business, with reward based on the additional value we help to generate.

“We’ve already provided financial and tax support and have accompanied Matthew to a major trade show in Frankfurt to sign a number of beneficial deals with suppliers of brushes, paints, palletes and paper that will retail under his name.

“We’ve advised on import, procurement and logistical arrangements which will allow Matthew to better exploit opportunities to market his range of art supplies, including via shopping TV, and we will now be looking to step up his exposure.”

Matt is also keen to open discussions with other businesses who feel a similar collaboration with Purpose Media might help them grow.

“This whole exercise has been a bit like Dragons’ Den, supplying expertise, experience and contacts to help great businesses build their success,” says Matt.

“We’d be interested in hearing from other companies who think this kind of arrangement might be worth exploring.”