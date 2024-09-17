Agencies assemble: Koobr and Balls2 Marketing join forces to form superpower full-service marketing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-established Derby agencies Balls2 Marketing and Koobr, are merging to create a super agency under ‘The Koobr Group’ umbrella.

With both agencies already working in strategic partnership, the merger is set to combine the strengths of both companies, forming a full-service agency that will serve clients across the East Midlands and beyond with next-level marketing, PR and digital expertise.

Craig Barker, Director and Founder of Koobr and Katie Bregazzi, Director at Balls2 Marketing will lead the new entity, bringing together their vast experience and vision. The founders of Balls2 Marketing, Sarah and Andy Ball, will continue to step back from daily operations and remain involved in strategy. This newly-formed, agency powerhouse will provide a full suite of expert services, across PR, content, email marketing, social media strategy, digital marketing, technology and design - across multiple sectors.

Craig Barker commented: “This union is the culmination of years of experience, expertise and collaboration, and we are excited to move forward as a united team. By joining forces in this new chapter, we are creating a powerhouse agency that will provide even greater value to our clients and the local community across the East Midlands and further afield.”

The merger is expected to have a positive impact in Derby. The group will not only create new job opportunities, but also contribute to driving growth across the local business arena. Both Koobr and Balls2 Marketing have a strong track record of supporting local businesses and initiatives with strategic digital, design and PR services.

Sarah Ball commented: “After a hugely successful collaboration, this is a perfect opportunity to combine the strengths of the two companies on a formal basis. I am looking forward to the opportunities this will bring to the people that work at both agencies, the clients and the wider community.”

With a strong leadership team and a wealth of talented, accredited specialists in each field, The Koobr Group will be uniquely positioned to redefine marketing services not only in the East Midlands, but throughout the UK and internationally.