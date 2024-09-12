AG Hotels Group announces completion of Tesco Express at the Stuart Hotel, London Road, Derby

AG Hotels Group proudly announces the completion of a Tesco Express at The Stuart Hotel.

This strategic project enhances convenience for both hotel guests and local residents by providing easy access to essential goods right at their doorstep.

ACEO Girish Grover expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to welcome Tesco Express to The Stuart Hotel, enhancing the amenities available to our guests and the local community. The swift completion of this project, in less than 60 working days, reflects our commitment to excellence and our ability to execute complex projects within tight timelines.”

Orla Betts from Tesco commented positively on the partnership: “We are excited to open our doors at The Stuart Hotel and serve both hotel guests and local residents. AG Hotels has been a fantastic partner, delivering the project on time and to a high standard. Their professionalism and dedication have made this collaboration smooth and successful.”

The addition of Tesco Express to The Stuart Hotel is expected to bring numerous benefits to the surrounding community, enhancing the overall guest experience and providing convenient access to essential goods.