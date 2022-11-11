Affordable occasion wear shop offering prom, ball and wedding dresses opens in Chesterfield

Dressed 4u has opened a new shop on Station Road, Whittington Moor after moving from an industrial estate in Old Whittington.

Owner Julie Bell says she loves ‘an excuse to dress to impress’ and has ‘an eye for a glamorous bargain’

Julie, 62 said: “Customers that were coming in were saying that I've got a fantastic product here and my shop needs to be seen. We felt it was the right time to move to the high street where we can be seen and easily reached.”

Julie Bell opened New Dressed 4U Occasion Boutique shop at 6-8 Station Road Whittington Moor Chesterfield on last Wednesday, November 9.

The shop located on the ground floor in a newly decorated bright and modern space offers off the peg designer dresses, unique outfits and accessories at good prices. The store is already full of unique products but is expecting to get a new prom dress collection delivered in December.

Julie said: “I offer designer dresses, but I buy them from factories or bridal shops that have shut, so I’m selling them at a cheaper rate than high end stores. People want things on a budget, now more than ever, and my shop allows them to get a nice dress at a reasonable price.”

Julie, who has lived in Chesterfield since she was 14, worked as care worker which she still does so on the weekends.

She said: “I got to a certain age and I just thought I needed to do something with my life. My son in law's a wedding photographer inspired me to sell bridal dresses, which I offered at the previous unit. I quite like challenges and wanted to see how launching a shop goes.

A luxurious but reasonably priced ladies occasion wear shop offers prom and ball gowns, mother of the bride outfits, hats, shoes, bags, jewellery and more.

"I started just before lockdown with no experience. Low rent at the industrial estate and working in care helped me to survive through the pandemic. It’s been a learning curve, but I have built it up and customers are happy.

“At my shop we give a friendly personal service, offering free styling advice to find your perfect outfit - you don’t get that with online shopping!”

Dressed 4u will be open from 11am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday. To book an appointment you can contact Julie at [email protected]

Julie, 62, who used to be a care worker her entire professional life, decided to open Dressed 4 U in 2019.

Dressed 4u will be open from 11am to 3pm Tuesday to Friday. Additionally appointments can be made outside of these times, including weekends and evenings.

The shop is located on the ground floor in a newly decorated bright and modern space.