Accountants named Best Professional Service Provider in England
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Sunday, November 17, Hammond & Co accountants attended the final of England's Business Awards in Birmingham after being nominated by their clients and supporters.
The accountancy firm were finalists within a category of five other businesses across the country and were awarded the overall winners of the Best Professional Service Provider!
Hammond & Co have been in business since 2012 and to achieve a National Award for their hard work and efforts is incredible!
All staff at Hammond & Co would like to give a special thanks and appreciation to all those who voted for them to achieve this award. It wouldn't have been possible without you!
If you're looking for an accountant, why not use the best in the country?