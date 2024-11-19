Accountants named Best Professional Service Provider in England

By Liy Davis
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 16:25 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 16:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Earlier this year, Hammond & Co accountants in Chesterfield were awarded as the Best Professional Service Provider within the East Midlands and have now gone on to win the award throughout the entire country!

On Sunday, November 17, Hammond & Co accountants attended the final of England's Business Awards in Birmingham after being nominated by their clients and supporters.

The accountancy firm were finalists within a category of five other businesses across the country and were awarded the overall winners of the Best Professional Service Provider!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hammond & Co have been in business since 2012 and to achieve a National Award for their hard work and efforts is incredible!

Libby Davis (left) and Zoe Black (right) from Hammond & Co showing off their award at the event.Libby Davis (left) and Zoe Black (right) from Hammond & Co showing off their award at the event.
Libby Davis (left) and Zoe Black (right) from Hammond & Co showing off their award at the event.

All staff at Hammond & Co would like to give a special thanks and appreciation to all those who voted for them to achieve this award. It wouldn't have been possible without you!

If you're looking for an accountant, why not use the best in the country?

Related topics:EnglandChesterfieldEast Midlands
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice