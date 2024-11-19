Accountants named Best Professional Service Provider in England

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Earlier this year, Hammond & Co accountants in Chesterfield were awarded as the Best Professional Service Provider within the East Midlands and have now gone on to win the award throughout the entire country!

On Sunday, November 17, Hammond & Co accountants attended the final of England's Business Awards in Birmingham after being nominated by their clients and supporters.

The accountancy firm were finalists within a category of five other businesses across the country and were awarded the overall winners of the Best Professional Service Provider!

Hammond & Co have been in business since 2012 and to achieve a National Award for their hard work and efforts is incredible!

Libby Davis (left) and Zoe Black (right) from Hammond & Co showing off their award at the event.

All staff at Hammond & Co would like to give a special thanks and appreciation to all those who voted for them to achieve this award. It wouldn't have been possible without you!

