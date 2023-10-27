Accelerator project offers new business support to Derbyshire Dales businesses

How to grow, sustain, innovate and decarbonise are top of the agenda for a new business support programme being launched in the Derbyshire Dales.

The Accelerator project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and delivered by East Midlands Chamber.

It is designed to help Derbyshire Dales businesses sustain and grow by putting in place robust business plans and strategies, improve productivity by adopting new processes and technology, and to be more efficient in energy use and reduce carbon emissions.

The Accelerator project offers:

East Midlands Chamber deputy chief executive Diane Beresford

· Net zero support to help businesses at any stage of their sustainability journey to reduce the cost of their energy bills and improve energy efficiencies. Free energy audits are available to support the development of a de-carbonisation plan in addition to training and 1-2-1 consultancy on a range of topics including waste management and Investors in the Environment

· Innovation and R&D support from innovation and technology specialists to help high-growth and scale-up businesses adopt digital technologies and take advantage of national programmes such as Innovate UK EDGE and Made Smarter

· Action-planning workshops with expert trainers on a range of topics including finance, HR, digital marketing and sales delivered in key locations across Derbyshire

· Access to finance and specialised consultancy through growth vouchers and grants

· Networks for collaboration with fellow businesses including through the national Help to Grow: Management Programme and the East Midlands Manufacturing Network, which invites manufacturers to attend forums in Buxton, Derbyshire Dales and other key locations across the East Midlands.

Councillor Steve Flitter, leader of Derbyshire Dales District Council, said: “Derbyshire Dales District Council commissioned the Accelerator project to help Dales businesses grow and thrive. I am particularly proud to be offering net zero support so our businesses can become more sustainable and cut their energy bills.”

Businesses are invited to hear about support on offer at the Derbyshire Dales Accelerator information event, taking place online on Friday, 10th November.

Diane Beresford, East Midlands Chamber’s deputy chief executive, will present on the range of support available, and explain how businesses can register to join the project and secure their free training workshop places.

She added: “Whatever a business is seeking to achieve, at its heart should be a robust business plan and strategy. By working with the senior management team, a Chamber business adviser can assess an organisation’s needs and help develop its direction of travel according to where it might learn and grow, improve its processes, develop its customers, and improve its finances.

“The Chamber’s one-to-one business advice service is complemented by our action-planning workshops, which mean businesses can quickly and effectively build the skills they need to grow and sustain for the long term.”