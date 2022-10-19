AA Restaurant Guide 2023: 26 restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District ranked among UK’s best
Almost 30 restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been named in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023 – ranking them among some of the best in the UK.
The Restaurant Guide 2023 is the 29th edition of the culinary bible and features more than 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded AA Rosettes by the organisation’s professional inspectors.
These are the 26 restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that amazed inspectors with their offering – from rustic country inns to high-end hotel dining.
