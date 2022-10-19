News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the restaurants in Derbyshire that are highly recommended by the AA inspectors.

AA Restaurant Guide 2023: 26 restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District ranked among UK’s best

Almost 30 restaurants in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been named in the AA Restaurant Guide 2023 – ranking them among some of the best in the UK.

By Tom Hardwick
40 minutes ago

The Restaurant Guide 2023 is the 29th edition of the culinary bible and features more than 1,400 restaurants which have been awarded AA Rosettes by the organisation’s professional inspectors.

These are the 26 restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that amazed inspectors with their offering – from rustic country inns to high-end hotel dining.

1. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

The Cavendish Hotel was praised by the AA inspector for its “visually appealing and technically adept cooking in a smart country house hotel.”

2. Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Baslow

An AA inspector said that their food “is a fine example of modern cooking with contemporary techniques and classical flavour combinations - but always an emphasis on quality raw materials and flavour.”

3. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock in Rowsley, near Matlock, was lauded for its “inventive modern British menus.”

4. Casa Hotel, Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel was described as the perfect place to “celebrate all things Spanish” in their “ über-chic” Cocina restaurant.

