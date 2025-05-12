A salary sacrifice scheme fit for Champions

Champions (UK) plc, a leading business growth consultancy, has partnered with fleet management specialist CBVC Vehicle Management to manage its new electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched at the end of February, the scheme is now available to eligible employees of Champions across the 100-strong workforce - and early uptake has been positive, with four vehicles delivered so far.

Champions, which includes music and entertainment, influencer, after dinner speaker and event management divisions, has opted to offer purely full battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to its employees through the scheme. This enables employees to benefit from the low Benefit in Kind (BiK) tax rates and also reflects its commitment to reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Hayes, CEO of Champions (UK) plc, shared the motivation behind the launch:

CBVC supplied cars for Champions (UK) plc

“Introducing salary sacrifice is part of our wider strategy to modernise our employee benefits and enhance staff satisfaction. Providing access to electric vehicles through a cost-effective scheme is both attractive and practical, and it supports our wider goal of staff retention.

We chose to work with CBVC over other providers, primarily due to the personalised approach they offer. Their team is approachable, knowledgeable, and quick to respond to any queries, making the entire process smooth and transparent.”

Salary sacrifice is a tax efficient scheme which enables employees to exchange a portion of their gross salary for a leased electric vehicle, reducing their income tax and national insurance contributions (NIC). Employers also benefit from lower NIC costs and can provide the scheme as a valuable addition to an employee benefits package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director of CBVC Vehicle Management Mike Manners commented on the partnership:

“We’re delighted to partner with Champions UK on the new scheme and now is an ideal time for businesses to offer EV salary sacrifice to their employees. Not only is it a great attraction and retention tool, but it also provides excellent national insurance contribution savings at a time when those costs are increasing.”

Lucy Capaldo, Head of Communications for Champions, was the first to take delivery of a car through the scheme:

“I’m absolutely delighted with my new Audi Q4 e-tron - every day I feel like a kid in a sweet shop, it is an amazing car! Salary sacrifice is such a great employee perk - it makes electric cars affordable and helps the planet.”

The new salary sacrifice initiative augments the pool car supplier relationship that already exists between CBVC and Champions.