A dreamy win for Derbyshire-based Woolroom at the Ideal Home Awards 2025

Woolroom, the British sleep specialist known for its natural, sustainable bedding essentials, has been recognised at the Ideal Home Awards 2025, as its Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet was crowned the overall winner of the Best Duvet category.

The award highlights Woolroom’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability and healthier sleep, and was recently announced by the leading home and lifestyle publication at a ceremony in London. The awards were attended by winners from various homeware industries, competing for accolades in kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room and garden categories.

Combining traditional craftsmanship with premium design, the Deluxe Washable Wool Duvet is made from fully traceable British wool and encased in certified organic cotton. Naturally hypoallergenic, breathable and temperature regulating, the duvet is uniquely machine washable and certified by Allergy UK.

Chris Tattersall, managing director of Woolroom, said: “This award is a wonderful reflection of our mission to transform people’s sleep, and we are proud to have been selected as category winners by the expert judges for our commitment to setting sleep industry standards.

“This commitment is backed by our drive to constantly innovate in response to customer painpoints. For example, our revolutionary Wool ID® traceability programme allows our customers to trace the wool in their products back to the farm and farmer it was sourced from, meaning our customers can rest easy in the knowledge that their bedding is truly traceable.

“Ultimately, we believe you shouldn’t have to choose between comfort, health and sustainability. Natural materials are the key to unlocking deeper, healthier sleep and we’re proud to showcase those benefits in our bedding, from our wool duvets to wool pillows.”

In early 2025, the Rutland-based brand also launched the Artisan collection, its most natural mattress range to date. Handcrafted by artisans with no synthetic materials, glue or chemical finishes, the collection is a testament to Woolroom’s ongoing commitment to natural materials and responsibly sourced and crafted sleep products.

The win comes during a significant year for Woolroom, as sales of its premium products have increased by 20% over the last year alone. The brand’s annual turnover is also expected to increase from £8.5 million in August 2021 to £16 million this financial year, underscoring the rising trend of sustainability within the bedding sector.

To find out more about Woolroom, visit its website.