A Derby-based property developer and construction group continues to shine with multiple accolades

The company has notched up three significant accolades already, with the promise of more to come. AG Group's dedication to excellence has seen it emerge as a true powerhouse in the industry.

AG Group's remarkable year began with a trio of prestigious awards from SME News:

Fastest Growing Home Developer 2023 – SME News Awards

SME Customer Excellence Award 2023 – SME News Awards

Best Development & Construction Company 2023 East Midlands – SME Business Elite Awards

AG Group

These accolades reflect the company's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier service, their stellar customer satisfaction, and their outstanding contributions to the development and construction landscape of the East Midlands.

The celebrations don't end there. AG Group is eagerly anticipating the outcomes of three more awards for which they are finalists:

Project of the Year up to £10 million – National Building & Construction Awards

Restoration Project of the Year – National Building & Construction Awards

Derbyshire Outstanding Growth Award – East Midlands Chambers of Commerce

These nominations are a testament to AG Group's diverse portfolio and its ability to excel in both large-scale projects and delicate restoration work. Furthermore, the recognition from the East Midlands Chambers of Commerce demonstrates the company's substantial impact on the regional economy.

Derwent Point - Mansfield Road DE1

AG Group's rapid ascent can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. The company's ability to adapt to industry trends and its emphasis on sustainable construction practices have positioned it as a leader in the property development and construction sector.

Founded by Managing Director, Allister Gardiner, AG Group has a passion for creating exceptional spaces, consistently delivering remarkable results, earning them the trust of clients and the admiration of industry peers. Their dedication to growth and excellence remains unwavering.

As AG Group awaits the upcoming awards ceremonies, the team is filled with optimism and determination to add more accolades to their impressive collection. With their outstanding track record and a commitment to raising the bar in the property development and construction industry, AG Group is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.