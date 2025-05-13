A decade of dedication as Amanda celebrates 10 years as a funeral arranger

A funeral arranger who gave up a career in the NHS to help families pay their respects to their loved ones is celebrating 10 years in the role - and says it's still her dream job.

Amanda Outram, who works at Gillotts Funeral Directors at its home in Abbot Street, Heanor, spends her days supporting bereaved families and guiding them through the process of planning their loved one's send off.

She joined the family-run company and trained at its Eastwood branch in 2015 before switching to Heanor, where she has worked ever since.

And, having just celebrated a decade with the independent, family-run business, Amanda says she’s still just as affected by every ceremony as she was on her first day.

She said: “The first call I ever took as a funeral arranger was for death of a child, although incredibly difficult, I knew as a team we would be able to help the family. I love being able to support families through this period.”

Over the years, she’s learned how to stay composed for the families she supports, often saving her tears for moments shared privately with colleagues.

“I’d previously worked in data input at a medical centre, but it wasn’t stimulating enough for me. I saw the advert for this job and thought, that is something I want to do.

“With strong organisational skills and a love of working with people, I applied straight away - and here we are”.

“I’d say one of the things that I now appreciate and have come to understand is that sometimes, a hug is exactly what someone needs”.

Amanda is based at the Heanor office, which she describes as a truly special place to work thanks to its close-knit community. She says the team often sees generations of the same families return, creating lasting bonds.

The Heanor office is made up of just three people — funeral directors Anthony Topley and Helen Ellis and Amanda—making them a small but close team that prides itself on offering a very personal and caring service.

Amanda said: “Members of the community often pop in just to catch up. The personal service we offer means families feel a real connection with us, and many find comfort in simply stopping by to see us.

“People often don’t understand how much organisation it takes to make sure everything runs smoothly. From the cars to the venue, every detail must come together on one day.”

When asked what advice she’d give to someone considering a role like hers, Amanda said: “Definitely give it a go. If you love people and you’re organised, this is a fantastic role.”

Amanda’s passion for her work even inspired her sister Danni to apply for a role within the business and Danni now works as a funeral director at the Selston office.

As a child, Amanda always thought she would end up being a dance teacher, having been a keen ballroom and Latin dancer. These days, she enjoys making her own bags and clothes and taking long, relaxing walks with her dog.

Anthony Topley, a partner at Gillotts Funeral Directors, said: “Amanda is such a key part of the small team at our Heanor branch and has supported so many families in the community.

“Her patience and people skills make her an incredible asset to the team. We, along with the families she supports, are extremely lucky to have her on board.

“Congratulations to Amanda on celebrating 10 years with Gillotts - we look forward to at least another 10.”

Gillotts’ Heanor funeral home is one of five locations owned by the independent and family-run funeral business, which also has funeral homes in Eastwood, Kimberley, Stapleford and Selston.