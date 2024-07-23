A cracking result for Moy Park at National Egg & Poultry awards
The annual awards, recognise outstanding individuals and businesses, celebrating those who ‘rule the roost’ in the poultry industry.
Commenting on the achievement Alan Huston, Head of Agri Business, Breeder Services & Hatcheries at Moy Park said;
“This award is testament to our hugely talented and dedicated team who are committed to delivering excellence. The Processor of the Year title recognises outstanding performance, productivity, innovation and customer and farmer relationships, so we are thrilled to have our focus on continuous improvement recognised.
Congratulations to all those shortlisted and winners from the night. It’s clear from the talent in the room that the poultry and wider food manufacturing sector is committed to delivering best practice.”
The achievement comes off the back of a successful award season for Moy Park following victory at the Food Management Today industry awards, in which they were crowned ‘Food Manufacturer of the Year’.
The company was also shortlisted in the ‘Hatchery of the Year’ category for its Donaghmore Hatchery. For more information on the National Egg & Poultry awards, visit www.nationaleggandpoultryawards.co.uk
