A cracking result for Moy Park at National Egg & Poultry awards

By Sorcha ConwayContributor
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Leading food company Moy Park, part of Pilgrim’s Europe, has been awarded an impressive accolade at this year’s National Egg & Poultry Awards. Beating tough competition following a high calibre of entries, Moy Park was named ‘Processor of the Year’ by the judging panel, made up of representatives from across the industry.

The annual awards, recognise outstanding individuals and businesses, celebrating those who ‘rule the roost’ in the poultry industry.

Commenting on the achievement Alan Huston, Head of Agri Business, Breeder Services & Hatcheries at Moy Park said;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This award is testament to our hugely talented and dedicated team who are committed to delivering excellence. The Processor of the Year title recognises outstanding performance, productivity, innovation and customer and farmer relationships, so we are thrilled to have our focus on continuous improvement recognised.

Moy Park wins 'Processor of the Year' at National Egg &amp; Poultry Awards.Moy Park wins 'Processor of the Year' at National Egg &amp; Poultry Awards.
Moy Park wins 'Processor of the Year' at National Egg &amp; Poultry Awards.

Congratulations to all those shortlisted and winners from the night. It’s clear from the talent in the room that the poultry and wider food manufacturing sector is committed to delivering best practice.”

The achievement comes off the back of a successful award season for Moy Park following victory at the Food Management Today industry awards, in which they were crowned ‘Food Manufacturer of the Year’.

The company was also shortlisted in the ‘Hatchery of the Year’ category for its Donaghmore Hatchery. For more information on the National Egg & Poultry awards, visit www.nationaleggandpoultryawards.co.uk

Related topics:Moy ParkEurope

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.