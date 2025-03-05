A blossoming partnership: Honest Communications and David Austin Roses team up for RHS Chelsea Flower Show launch

Home and garden PR agency, Honest Communications, has been appointed by British rose breeding brand, David Austin Roses, to manage its PR for the upcoming RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The much-loved company, which is renowned worldwide for its exquisite English roses, is set to return to the prestigious event in May to unveil its exclusive new variety – an annual tradition that is highly anticipated among garden enthusiasts, media and industry alike.

Specialists in providing support for horticultural brands, plant growers and garden designers, Honest Communications will be supporting with PR and media relations on the lead up to the event and throughout show week, ensuring the launch captures the hearts and imaginations of the Great British public and beyond.

The appointment marks the continuation of a successful relationship between the two companies, having previously worked together on the launch of the two new varieties named after beloved literary characters at RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

Alongside providing support for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Honest Communications will also be working on the PR for David Austin Roses’ new Slow Living campaign. An initiative that aims to broaden the brand’s reach and encourage consumers to slow down and reconnect with the world around them, it hopes to highlight the benefits of disconnecting from modern life through gardening and other mindful activities.

Holly Daulby, Managing Director of Honest Communications, said:“We are thrilled to be working with David Austin Roses again, particularly on such exciting projects! We have kicked off our partnership with the Slow Living campaign, encouraging a new generation of gardeners to stop and smell the roses (literally and metaphorically!), with some inspiring content and collaborations planned.

“While our lips are sealed on the launch of the new rose until Press Day, we understand just how eager gardeners are to discover the new David Austin Rose at RHS Chelsea Flower Show every year. Having specialised in the horticultural industry since the agency was founded, it’s safe to say that we can’t wait to get stuck into delivering our strategy and are already counting down the days until RHS Chelsea!”

The Derby-based agency provides PR and social media support for a host of popular household names such as Wilkinson Sword Garden Tools, Town & Country, elho, WOLF-Garten, Seedball, Hillier Garden Centres, and Cobra.