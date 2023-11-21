93-year-old Jean Parkes from Cadley Hill View care home in Swadlincote made a new best friend when she met a carers’ newborn son, Theo.

After hearing that Night Care Manager Samantha Lutwyche had given birth to her third child, Jean ‘insisted’ Samantha bring baby Theo to visit her.

Jean said, ‘I never had any children of my own, but I’ve always cared for people. I cared for my parents and neighbours, and I do my best to take people under my wing at Cadley Hill View.

‘I absolutely adore baby Theo; I think he’s so cute and I loved meeting him.’

While Samantha and her two older children took part in some fun and games with other residents in the home, Jean took it upon herself to take care of Theo, pushing him around in his pram to get him to sleep.

Samantha said, ‘Jean holds a special place in my heart when I’m at work. I wanted to make sure she met baby Theo as soon as I was able to bring him to Cadley Hill View, which was a week after he was born.

‘I know how much Jean likes the babies coming in, as she doesn’t have any children of her own, and she’s really sweet with him; she always asks if he’s okay.’

Stacie Weaver, the Home Manager at Cadley Hill View, added, ‘Jean is one of the most kind and caring people you’ll ever meet.

‘We’re all family at Cadley Hill View, and Jean is a huge part of that family. Watching her take care of Theo was a very special moment, you could see how they bonded so quickly. They’ll be best friends in no time!’

To find out more about becoming part of the Cadley Hill View family, call 01283 907036 or email [email protected].