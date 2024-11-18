90+ business owners and farmers meet with Derbyshire MPs to discuss Autumn Budget

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Perez, entrepreneur and business leader, last night hosted an important meeting for more than 90 Derbyshire business owners and farmers, to discuss the potential impact of the Autumn Budget. Together, these attendees employ more than 3,000 people in the region.

Held on Thursday, 14th November at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel, the event provided a platform for local business leaders to raise their concerns directly with MPs Toby Perkins and Louise Jones, as well as Barry Lewis, Head of Derbyshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Farming and Rural Affairs. The event was moderated by Chris Sellers, Chief Executive and General Counsel at Bridge Help Finance in Chesterfield.

The discussions proved lively, with many of the attendees given the opportunity to share their views and raise concerns for the region’s businesses and agricultural sector, following the Autumn Budget.

The main topics of discussion included the proposed changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR), the increase in National Insurance contributions, and the rise in the minimum wage. Many attending expressed concerns that these policies will create financial challenges for family-run businesses and farms, potentially affecting their long-term viability.

MP's will now take the opinions of local businesses back to Parliament.

Steve Perez, who owns a 360-acre farm in Walton, commented: "It’s vital that we continue to raise awareness of how these budget proposals will impact local, family farms. The event gave us an invaluable opportunity to speak directly to MPs and local officials, and I’m grateful for their willingness to listen. Now, we need to ensure these concerns are heard in Westminster."

Also in attendance was Councillor Alex Dale, Leader of the Conservative Opposition Group on North East Derbyshire District Council, who drew from his own farming background to emphasise the importance of introducing policy that better supports family farms.

Attendees left the meeting with a sense of determination to continue the conversation and advocate for changes that will support the future of Derbyshire’s local economy.