These are some of the businesses that are currently for sale across Derbyshire – perfect for those who want to be their own boss.
Many harbour dreams of setting up their own business, but sometimes the thought of starting up is too daunting. There are, however, a number of well-established businesses for sale across Derbyshire – the ideal purchase for someone who wants more control over their working life.
Here are some of the businesses available in all corners of the county – including pubs, eateries and shops – provided by BusinessesForSale.com.
1. Peveril Tearooms, Castle Street, Castleton
This well-known tearoom and cafe sits in the village of Castleton, which draws visitors to the Peak District all-year-round. Its former owners are looking for a new challenge - and the premises could be yours for £50,000.
Photo: Google
2. Il Lupo, Eaton Hill, Baslow
An asking price of £179,950 has been set for this popular Italian restaurant in Baslow - which has served some of the best authentic Italian cuisine in the Peak District for over 40 years.
Photo: Google
3. The Oven Door, Mill Street, Clowne
This bakery and sandwich shop in Clowne was established in 1996, and its owners are hoping to sell for a sum in the region of £299,950 - with furniture and fixtures included.
Photo: Google
4. The Golden Fish, High Street, Newhall, Swadlincote
This chip shop is on the market for a freehold price of £370,000, or a leasehold price of £64,950.
Photo: Google