7 Chesterfield town centre businesses that have expanded in the last 12 months

More than 30 new businesses have opened in Chesterfield town centre in the last 12 months with more due to open soon.
In addition to new businesses, others have also expanded or relocated into larger premises in the town centre.
Raj Dhir, owner of Rebel Menswear which expanded into a new larger unit on the corner of High Street and Packer's Row in March added: “We believe in Chesterfield, and that’s why we are spending roughly £500,000 on the store. Chesterfield as a community and town centre has always supported us so it's only right we invest back in the town centre and community. We believe the future of Chesterfield Town is bright and will only get brighter as more investment is made into the town centre.”
Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield, added: “Chesterfield is a town of opportunity, and we have the partners and collaboration in place to drive forward our ambitions to not only deliver our current development plans but also attract further investment.”
1. Shoezone
Shoezone relocated from the Pavements Shopping Centre to Packers Row last month.
Anthony Smith, chief executive at Shoezone, said: “We’re excited to launch the new store in Chesterfield and offer customers access to our popular range of trendy and affordable shoes and accessories."
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Pizza Pi
Pizza Pi relocated in February to Vicar Lane, from their former restaurant on Beetwell Street. Owner Ricky Marples formerly worked as a chef at Il Lupo in Baslow and Meadowfresh in Chesterfield. He said: “Once I found out about making pizzas I found something that I really enjoyed doing.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Vintage Tea Rooms
The Vintage Tea Rooms swapped Beetwell Street for Steeplegate, in the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre last year, but wants to remain Chesterfield’s quirkiest place for tea, coffee and a slice of cake.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Twelth craft
Twelfth Craft is an independent business in the Shambles. They moved from Cavendish Street to their current shop.
The ultimate aim of the shop is to provide work experience to young adults with learning difficulties. They sell new and pre-loved dolls houses, furniture and accessories, gifts, cards and wooden toys.
Photo: Brian Eyre