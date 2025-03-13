40 years of franchising for KH Hair

The team at KH Hair is celebrating as the Group marks 40 years since adopting the franchising model across the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change, in 1985, coincided with the retirement of business owner and entrepreneur, Mr Keith Hall MBE. Current managing director, Darren Messias, explains the reasons for the shift.

“Mr Hall was an undisputed icon of the hairdressing industry, spearheading revolutionary concepts which are the norm today – including the salon franchise format and the unisex salon,” says Darren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the mid-eighties, the Keith Hall business comprised 12 salons across the East Midlands. Each salon was run by a junior partner and, when facing retirement, forward-thinking Mr Hall believed adopting the franchising model would allow these partners to stay in control of their own destiny, offering them more motivation to succeed if they owned their own salon. He was also keen to keep the Keith Hall name and so the franchise format, virtually unheard of in the industry at the time, seemed to be the perfect solution.”

The KH Hair Ripley team with salon director, Sarah Storer

Under Mr Hall’s continued guidance, joint managing directors, Stephen Messias and Brian Gosnell, grew the business as more salon acquisitions came along. Re-branded to KH Hair in 2014, the fully-franchised Group now operates 20 salons across the region as well as an award-winning training academy where the next generation of stylists and future franchisees learn their trade.

“KH Hair has always been proud to provide exceptional and forward-thinking training, and the academy has been an integral part of the business model since the early days,” says Darren. “In fact, every single one of our salons has a franchisee who began their career as an apprentice with the Group.”

Joining Keith Hall as an apprentice in 1989, Darren worked his way through the stylist ranks until he became a franchisee of the Leicester salon just seven years later. Now, as managing director of KH Hair Group, he supports and guides the acclaimed KH Hair Creative Team as it represents the brand both nationally and internationally at photo shoots, on the catwalks, in the press and at industry shows. In 2023, the Fellowship for British Hairdressing awarded him a ‘Fellow with Distinction’ medal for his work to ‘going above and beyond to contribute to its activities and promoting UK hairdressing as a whole’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Group is always looking out for new opportunities and acquisitions in order to secure the future and the next generation of KH Hair and Darren says the franchise model has its advantages over building a business from scratch. “When you invest in a franchise, you benefit from being part of an already established business,” he explains.

KH Hair's head office and training academy in Long Eaton.

“The brand is already known and trusted by an existing client base, which can mean a better chance of securing financing and favourable lease negotiations. Plus, you get ongoing support and industry expertise you wouldn’t necessarily have access to if you were going it alone.”

KH Hair franchisees benefit from a thorough and comprehensive management training program to equip them with the skills and knowledge essential for running a successful salon. Following the initial training phase, there is access to advice and ongoing business support from a highly-experienced and supportive head office team which is dedicated to ensuring franchisees continue to thrive in the competitive hairdressing industry.

“This ongoing support is a cornerstone of our franchise model, reflecting our dedication to franchisees’ long-term success,” says Darren. “Whether it’s guidance on operational aspects, marketing strategies, or staying updated on industry trends, our head office team is there to provide insights and assistance. The collaborative and supportive environment ensures you are never alone on your journey as a salon owner. Joining our franchise is not just a business decision; it’s an invitation to become part of a community committed to excellence and success in the hairdressing industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Storer, salon director of KH Hair’s Ripley salon in Derbyshire, joined the company in 1986 and became a franchisee in 1999. She says she wouldn’t change a thing about her career path. “The support allows me to own a business and carry on doing what I love, which is hairdressing,” she says. “I would not have been as successful without the Group’s managing directors, head office staff, and the academy training teams, past and present. Even when we’ve hit hard times such as the COVID pandemic, I’ve never felt alone, which I’m sure many of those running their own businesses must have done. I’m so thankful for the unwavering support I’ve received from day one.”

Anyone interested in more information about KH Hair’s franchise opportunities can visit the website for full details: https://khhair.co.uk/hairdressing-franchise-opportunities/