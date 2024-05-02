4 Eyes Bakery scoops trophy in Britain's Best Loaf competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

4 Eyes Bakery has taken home the top trophy in the 2024 Britain’s Best Loaf competition for its Deep Pan Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia.

The Focaccia was crowned the top product in the international category and then overall winner of Britain’s Best Loaf 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bakery based in Chesterfield took home a trophy from the competition held at NEC Birmingham on 30 April after its bread was voted a winner by a panel of experts from the UK baking industry.

Head Baker - Tom Martin

With nearly 200 loaves entered, the judges deemed the Deep Pan Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia from 4 Eyes Bakery the finest in the International Category and then scooped the overall Winner of Britain’s Best Loaf 2024.

Britain’s Best Loaf – organised by leading baking industry publication British Baker – is an annual event that honours the finest bread produced by the nation’s best bakers. Every loaf entered across the eight categories is put through its paces by the expert judges and scored on external appearance, internal structure, aroma, and taste. The rigorous process means the winning loaves in each category are truly deserving of their ‘Britain’s best’ titles.

Amy North, editor of British Baker, explained: “This competition is about celebrating the skills and craftsmanship the nation's bread makers have to offer. The quantity and quality of entries was stronger than ever, so the judges truly had their work cut out to find the winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By receiving the honour of Britain’s Best Loaf 2024, the Deep Pan Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia from 4 Eyes Bakery has shown it truly represents bread making at its finest.”

Head Baker Tom Martin was overcome with joy and excitement holding back the tears as he received the award for Britain’s Best Loaf 2024 stating that: