A number of Chesterfield businesses have been included in the list of Derbyshire’s largest 200 companies.

To qualify for the list, companies must have been active during between July 1 2020 to June 20 2021, had their registered office in Derby or Derbyshire, and reported independent accounts to Companies House for the same period.

The top three largest sectors across the whole list were manufacturing (30.5%), wholesale and retail trade (including motor vehicles – 20.5%) and financial services and insurance (10.5%).

Speaking at the launch event of the top 200 businesses report, Professor Kathryn Mitchell – the University of Derby’s Vice-Chancellor – said: “Although covering a period when businesses were impacted by the pandemic, this report confirms that our city and county remain home to some of the world’s most successful businesses.

“The jobs they provide for thousands of people, including our graduates, are vital to supporting our communities and the prosperity of our region. The University will continue to work closely with employers and businesses across a range of sectors to help meet the current and future needs of our region so that we can maintain this position of collective strength.”

These are the 38 biggest businesses in Chesterfield – a mixture of established firms and some companies you may not have heard of yet.

1 . Avant Homes Group, Barlborough Avant Homes Group were ranked as the biggest company in Chesterfield and 10th overall in Derbyshire - with their HQ located in Barlborough. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . GI Recruitment, Chesterfield GI Recruitment came in at second for Chesterfield and 16th across the county - and is based at the Glass Yard on Sheffield Road. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . AvantiGas, Staveley AvantiGas was third in the list for Chesterfield and 31st for Derbyshire - and is based on Gisborne Close, Staveley. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Vesuvius, Barlborough Vesuvius is ranked as the fourth biggest company in Chesterfield and 44th in Derbyshire - with its HQ located at Midland Way, Barlborough. Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 10